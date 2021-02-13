The security inspection teams in charge of following up the implementation of the precautionary measures in the Emirate of Sharjah closed a commercial facility for non-compliance with the precautionary measures to combat the Covid-19 virus, in cooperation and coordination with the Sharjah Economic Development Department.

The Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Committee stated that the security inspection teams continue their inspection rounds intensively to monitor compliance with precautionary measures and take deterrent legal measures against violators of the requirements, standards and procedures stipulated by the competent authorities in the state and the emirate.

The committee stressed the need to adhere to the precautionary measures and to report any violation or abuse by commercial establishments or individuals through the channels it has allocated in this regard, which is the contact platform 901 or the “Haris” service through the Sharjah Police application or via e-mail: [email protected] ae.