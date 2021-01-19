The Minister of Resources, Skin and Emiratisation, Nasser bin Thani Al-Hamli, revealed that the Ministry had closed 250 offices for the recruitment of assistive workers in various parts of the country, as soon as the licenses of those offices expired, as part of the plan to replace the offices of recruiting helpers, and to replace them with the “Tadbeer” service centers.

The minister said, in response to a parliamentary question from the First Vice President of the Federal National Council, Hamad Ahmed Al-Rahoumi, during the council session held this morning: “The ministry, since it received the assistant employment file in 2016, has developed a gradual strategic plan to develop a system for the recruitment of assistive workers, based mainly on Establishing management centers to be a strategic alternative to recruitment offices. All concerned offices were informed of the decision to close each office upon the expiration of its legal license period.

He added, “So far, 250 offices for the recruitment of workers have been closed in separate regions in the country, and only about 10 offices are being closed, while they have been replaced so far by about 54 Tadbeer service centers,” stressing that the ministry has taken administrative and legal measures against Owners of 99 auxiliary labor recruitment offices for violating the closure decision.





