The Clorox company, known for its disinfection products, wipes, cat litter, salad dressings and cleaners, announced a shortage of its products after suffering a cyberattack last month that disrupted its information technology systems.

Clorox, the cleaning and hygiene products giant, is facing a growing shortage of products throughout the United States, as a result of the attack that took place in mid-August and affected all of the company’s facilities, internal company sources reported.

The impact of the cyberattack has resulted in widespread shortages of Clorox products in stores across the country. Although some of its factories have resumed production, others have yet to return to normal.

Company spokesperson Linda Mills explained that they are currently processing orders manually at some facilities, a task that would normally be automated. Automated ordering is expected to be restored in the coming weeks.

Clorox has made it clear that this issue will significantly impact its first quarter financial results, although they cannot yet quantify the exact impact.

Additionally, uncertainty remains regarding the outlook for the fiscal year due to the company’s continued recovery.

Meanwhile, Clorox employees have kept their jobs, despite the halt in production.

Instead of manufacturing products, they have focused on cleaning, maintenance and training. The company has also confirmed that it is actively collaborating with the FBI in the investigation of the cyberattack, although no additional details have been provided about those possibly responsible.

Notably, before the attack, Clorox was grappling with growing demand for products like cat litter, which saw a surge during the pandemic.