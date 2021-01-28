Cloris Leachman, at the American Film Institute festival in November 2016. Richard Shotwell / AP

Cloris Leachman’s career seemed to have no end. She started in audiovisuals in 1949, she won the Emmys (she is, together with Julia Louis-Dreyfus, the actress who has been nominated the most times for this award), Oscar, Golden Globes, Bafta … She acted in mythical series such as The girl on TV and Malcom, and in movies like Confidences of a woman, Two men and a destiny, The last movie, and he made the horses whinny every time the name of his character (Frau Blücher) was heard in Young Frankenstein. At the age of 82 he participated in Dancing with the stars. In theaters she can still be heard as the grandmother in the original version of The Croods. Not bad for Miss Chicago 1945, who in the Miss America 1946 pageant was among the top 16 and defended her candidacy with a comical number. With his death on Wednesday 27 at the age of 94 at his home in Encinitas (California), his filmography has not been closed: he still has pending release High holyday and Not To Forget.

Her appearance in the beauty pageant after World War II is still something anecdotal in the life of a woman who always wanted to be an actress, and who did not achieve stardom until she was forty. It was curiously the Oscar – an achievement that for many means the culmination of a great curriculum – as a supporting actress for The last movie (also appeared in its sequel, Texasville, a much worse film), by Peter Bogdanovich, which boosted his professional development. Born in Des Moines, Iowa, in 1926, her father worked in the family lumber business. With his time in Miss America, he obtained a scholarship, and with it he studied at the Actors Studio, where he had Elia Kazan as a teacher. This is how in the late 1940s he began to be a constant presence in Broadway productions such as As you like, starring Katharine Hepburn. The fifties served him to combine scenarios with all kinds of appearances in television series (Alfred Hitchcock presents, Lassie, Suspense) and various movies like The deadly kiss or Traitor to his homeland, which starred Paul Newman. With Newman I would repeat in two men and one destiny (1969).

In 1971 his time came with The last movie, That leads to better roles on television, where she ended up being a candidate for the Emmy Awards 22 times. She won it twice for her Phyllis Lindstrom character in The girl on TV and it was so successful that Phyllis had her own series; he also took a pair for his Ida de Malcolm, he earned it for his work on Promised Land … In total he got nine. The last time he competed for this award was in 2011 with Hope. In cinema he repeated with Bogdanovich in A rebellious lady (1974) and worked three times under the direction of Mel Brooks: in Young Frankenstein (1974), in Maximum anxiety (1977) and in The crazy history of the world (1981). In that immense filmography there is a lot of bad movie and some comedy with more hook like Rustic in Moneyland, The Clan of the Bonebreakers or Spanglish, directed by James L. Brooks, one of the screenwriters (early in his career) of The girl on TV.