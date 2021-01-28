Cloris Leachman, known for playing the Grandma Ida in the TV series Malcolm in the middle, died at 94. The death was announced through a statement from his representative.

“It has been a privilege working with Cloris Leachman, one of the most intrepid actresses of our time. There was no one like Chloris. (…) With just one look he had the ability to break your heart or make you laugh to tears. You never knew what Cloris was going to say or do and that unpredictable quality was part of her incomparable magic ”, said Juliet Green, representative of the deceased famous.

According to TMZ, the legendary American film and television figure ceased to exist accompanied by her daughter Dinah. “She had the best life from start to finish you could wish for someone. (…) He was at peace and he left everyone with a lot of love, “he said to the outlet.

Cloris Leachman was known to be Lois’ mother and Malcolm’s grandmother; however, she had other performances in the past of her career, earning her nine Emmys and an Oscar.

Phyllis Lindstrom was the most popular character of the late artist, who played the role for seven years on the comedy The Mary Tyler Moore show. The American admitted that she was very similar to Phyllis, as she was described as clumsy and self-absorbed.

Actors and actresses, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.