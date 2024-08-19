Clooney Foundation for Justice banned in Russia. It was included in the list of “undesirable” organizations for its “Hollywood-scale” activities aimed at “discrediting” the country. According to the Russian authorities, the foundation “actively supports false patriots” who have left Russia and other organizations, some considered “terrorist,” and their members whose activities are prohibited in the Federation.

“Under the guise of humanitarian ideas,” the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office said, according to Tass, “they are promoting initiatives for criminal proceedings against Russia’s top leaders, publicly disseminating pseudo-negative information.”

The Clooney Foundation for Justice, which says it has a presence in more than 40 countries, was founded by Amal Alamuddin and George Clooney to help victims of “mass atrocities” in their fight for justice.