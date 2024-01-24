Genoa – A punitive expedition against the author of serial scams on tickets for home matches of the Sampdoria. A scam that had caused alarm among Blucerchia fans at the end of the year and had also led to the opening of pages on social networks to warn potential buyers of a ticket for the match.

And so in recent weeks, and on several occasions, about twenty fans showed up at the home of the perpetrator of the scams – whose name had also circulated on the internet – threatening him, trying to enter his apartment and blocking his doorbell. The police had to intervene twice to restore calm. The man reported that he risked being lynched outside his home by a group of furious fans for what he had done.

“I have defrauded dozens of people with Sampdoria season tickets, now they are in my house and they want to hurt me,” he explained in shock to the Carabinieri operations centre, begging them to intervene. The soldiers of the company of Sampierdarena they wasted no time and reached the house where the forty-year-old IT expert lives.

The military found a group of supporters under his house who, according to them, were “trying to get back the lost money”. The fans have all been identified and their position is now being examined by the judicial authorities. No writings or damage attributable to those present were found in the building. However, she was noticed a sort of tampering with the bell of the scammer's home so that it would ring continuously to harass him. However, it has not yet been ascertained whether it was the fans who put it into practice: further investigations are underway on this aspect.

The police are looking for images from cameras in the area to get a clearer picture of what happened. The soldiers of the Corso Martinetti barracks directed by Captain Carlo Alberto Sganzerla have filed an information in which they reconstruct what happened. At the moment, however, no crime is suspected. While towards the forty-year-old who orchestrated the scam an investigation was inevitably opened. The alleged crime is that of aggravated fraud.

In recent days, following indications from the Carabinieri, the name of the forty-year-old was entered in the register of suspects. They could be traced back to him about fifty episodes, on which the military is carrying out further investigations. The police are trying to understand whether the number of fans deceived is greater than what was currently reported.

The alarm over cloned Sampdoria home tickets was raised at the end of the year. In the pre-match of Sampdoria-La Spezia alone there were at least ten reports. In previous matches, against Cosenza and Palermo, several other cases had been reported to the ticket offices. Numerous fans had arrived at the turnstiles of the Luigi Ferraris stadium convinced that they had loaded access to the match onto the Samp Card, but had discovered that it had somehow been removed remotely. Preventing him from access, despite having regularly paid the entry price.

The alarm was such among the Blucerchiati fans that it induced supporters to create a page on Facebook to warn fans of the danger but also to be able to collect as many reports as possible to nail the scammer and file a complaint.