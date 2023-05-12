Dbrand has unveiled its new Switch and Steam Deck skin. Is called Clone of the Kingdom and we don’t think it’s difficult to understand which game imitates (The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the answer, in case you had any doubts).

You can see a couple of images of “Clone of the Kingdom” in the tweet below by Wario64. At first glance you might really think that it is the official one. However, the changes compared to Nintendo’s are many, it is simply very clear (as if the name weren’t a help) which version of the Switch it imitates. The question now is how quickly Nintendo’s lawyers will knock on Dbrand’s door.

Below, for comparison, we put an image of the Nintendo Switch OLED model The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The right Joy-Con, for example, displays a circular pattern, while Dbrand’s has a hexagonal pattern. The swirls on the left Joy-Con also have a slightly different style. The body of the console, on the other hand, always has the circular motif, with a triangular shape and various symbols on the left. However, Clone of the Kingdom uses Norse runes.

Nintendo Switch OLED model The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Certainly Dbrand he doesn’t care about Nintendo’s reaction, or he just knows he’s going to get a lot of publicity anyway. We’ll see how things go.

We leave you in closing to our review of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.