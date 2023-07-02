Tour de force

This afternoon Formula 1 will take to the track on the Red Bull Ring circuit for the Austrian Grand Prix, the final stage of a weekend which also saw the traditional qualifying sessions – brought forward to Friday – and the qualifying sessions and the Sprint race, all stuck on Saturday. This is the Circus, one might say, but it’s just the first round of a summer tour de force that will bring riders and teams to complete four Grands Prix in the space of five weeks. Next weekend, in fact, we will compete at Silverstone. Then a week off and the second one-two, with the races in Hungary and Belgium.

More and more races

On the other hand, with calendars ranging between 22 and 24 races (this is the number planned for next season) it is inevitable to arrive at this type of congestion. Year after year however the debate on how bearable these rhythms really are in the long run it grows: “The most difficult races are the Sprint ones, because in those weekends all the sessions count – Esteban Ocon told the Belgian broadcaster RTB extension – but rest is very important. You have to know how to manage yourself between one race and another: recover well, train and maintain a healthy lifestyle”. The seven times world champion, Lewis Hamiltonsubscribed to Ocon’s words.

Extra track stress

The Briton is certainly the most famous F1 driver on a global level, known and loved even by those who are not familiar with racing. For this reason, the Mercedes champion has also brought to everyone’s attention another problem: that of off-track commitments. “The challenge is not only to manage the races, but also to combine them with our side obligations – recalled the #44 – I was in Germany on Wednesday and in Spain on Saturday for commercial commitments and to do all this you have to train twice a day. Eating well and resting well is very difficult when you travel so much. So I try to take naps whenever I can. When they start chatting on the plane, I fall asleep“, he commented with a smile.

The work of mechanics

However, the drivers represent only a small component, in terms of numbers, of all that microcosm that is a Formula 1 team. Fernando Alonsothe rider with the most GPs held in the history of this sport, warned about extreme fatigue to which, for example, mechanics are subject. Back-to-back races represent according to him “a challenge. But we have all the comforts, we take care of ourselves, we have nice hotels, good food and we take the plane quickly, so we’re already home on Sunday evening. It’s much more stressful for the mechanics, who have to get everything ready for the following weekend. It’s obviously a busy month for our sport, but the riders are lucky.”he concluded.