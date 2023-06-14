Clockwork Revolution It will be a true RPGwith lots of statistics and detailsas per tradition for inXile Entertainment productions: this was confirmed by Brian Fargo, who revealed some new details about the game on Twitter.

Announced with a trailer during the Xbox Games Showcase, Clockwork Revolution initially returned sensations that many have compared to the classic BioShock Infinite, but apparently it will not be a simple shooter what Fargo and his colleagues are making.

First it will be possible create your own character from scratch with a special editor and the technology used to run the game will be that of the powerful Unreal Engine 5: a guarantee as regards the potential visual impact of the new exclusive Xbox.

Of course, apart from this initial information, Brian Fargo could not comment, and in particular he reiterated that the exit date of Clockwork Revolution will arrive “over time”, therefore the project is not yet ready to establish official windows and a little patience will be needed.

Having said that, there is no doubt that the mechanics of time travel and its consequences on the scenario and the characters are really fascinating and we can’t wait to learn more, perhaps already in the coming months.