In June 2023, inXile Entertainment revealed his new game – Clockwork Revolution – a first-person immersive sim game that is very reminiscent of BioShock Infinite. We haven't heard anything about it since then and recently fans have been asking the team to say something about it. In response, inXile Entertainment has decided to reveal that there will be bread in its video game.

The whole thing was revealed in one exchange of jokes on Twitter, which you can see below. inXile Entertainment said a couple of days ago that February 29th is not a real day and there are no laws. A fan then stated that if there are no laws then it was possible to show something about Clockwork Revolution. The team admitted defeat when faced with this request but got around the problem by showing the texture of the crust of a sandwich.

It must be admitted that it is one good crust of bread, a quality texture that makes you hungry, but we guess that's not what the fan wanted to see. At the very least it's confirmation that inXile Entertainment is still working on Clockwork Revolution and that the project isn't dead.