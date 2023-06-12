InXile Entertainment presented its new IP, Clockwork Revolutionduring theXbox Showcase of 2023. The title had ample space during the event, showing itself in a video that was really rich in content. Clockwork Revolution is a steampunk-style first-person action RPG based on time travel and set in the Victorian city of Avalona place where the most important events in history have been altered so that power belongs to a small circle of people.

The gameplay has some really interesting dynamics, which will give players the freedom to time travel to change past events, then marvel at the unexpected changes these changes will bring to the future. The character editor will be really rich, and will allow users to create the protagonist of their adventure from scratch.

Of the development of Clockwork Revolution they are dealing firsthand Chad Moore And Jason Andersonknown among enthusiasts for the creation of Arcanumanother steampunk RPG that made the history of the genre. Clockwork Revolution it will be exclusive Xbox Series X/S And pcand will enter the already extensive catalog of Game Pass. However, the release date remains, for the moment, unknown.