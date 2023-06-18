Experts of the genre will have already noticed it by looking at the names that appeared at the presentation, but with some tweets from those directly involved it emerged with more certainty how Clockwork Revolutionthe new game from InXile for Xbox and PC, is developed by authors of Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscurareal cRPG classic.

In addition to the already known Brian Fargo and Jason Anderson, among the main minds behind Clockwork Revolution there is also Chad Mooreeffectively constituting a really interesting triptych and bringing together in particular two characters from Troika Games – Anderson and Moore – who were fundamental to the creation of Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura.

This is precisely what had previously emerged also in the rumors about the new inXile game, which seemed to fit into the Arcanum groove ever since we started talking about a steampunk setting.

Released in 2001, Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura is an isometric RPG that was one of the first major fictional productions steampunkclearing it in the world of video games with a remarkable care in world building and in the study of aesthetics.

Many immediately thought of the proximity to BioShock Infinite by watching the presentation trailer of Clockwork Revolution at the Xbox Games Showcase, and there is no doubt that in aesthetic terms inXile also looked at the Irrational Games title, but its roots are firmly related to Arcanum, which several years earlier had already proposed a similar world in terms of technology, social organization and aesthetics.

In recent days, Brian Fargo has explained that Clockwork Revolution will be a real RPG with stats and details.