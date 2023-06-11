Clockwork Revolution is the new action RPG developed by inXile Entertainmentannounced with an interesting trailer of gameplay during the Xbox Games Showcase. The game doesn’t have a release date yet, but it’s coming to PC and Xbox Series X|S.

Featuring asteampunk setting which closely resembles Columbia’s BioShock Infinite, Clockwork Revolution deals with the theme of time travel and the consequences of manipulating a timeline, which apparently are reflected clearly on the scenarios and characters of the game.

“After discovering an amazing invention that allows you to travel to the pastyou understand that the city you call home – the bustling, steam-powered metropolis of Avalon – has been painstakingly constructed through the modification of historical events,” the trailer synopsis reveals.

“By traveling back in time to certain key moments, your interactions and choices will have a butterfly effect on the deep, narrative world of the game and the characters of Avalon, causing them to change and react in unprecedented ways.”