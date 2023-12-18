by MAURIZIO CALDERA

The direction of rotation in racetracks around the world has always been debated: who prefers to follow the clock and who, instead, favors the opposite. Clockwise or anticlockwise, then?

With the same direction as the hands of the clocks (analog, the classic ones) they turn in Monza, Fiorano, Mugello, Pergusa, Misano, and the oldest of the endurance races, the 24 hours of Le Mans, to name but a few, but in Counterclockwise? Here you also meet very well-known names in the world of car racing from the Italian tracks of Adria, Ricardo Paletti and Vairano to the basin of Indianapolis and the Brazilian track of Interlagos.

And Vallelunga? Rome always stands out, in every situation, for better or for worse. The Roman racetrack, in fact, has embraced both causes over time.

Born from the transformation of a racecourse in November 1951, it began with races on a sand track, and only six years later, in 1957, the asphalt track was built, financed by the Automobile Club Roma and the Italian Motorcycle Federation, based on a project by the pilot engineer and multiple champion Piero Taruffi.

The first “six hours” was held already in December of the same year and…. it turned counterclockwise. Then came the long ring (in 1963, 3,220 km), but it always went anti-clockwise until, in 1970, the racetrack – now owned by the ACI – began to hold races by changing the direction of travel in favor of than the hourly one.

And even today, the more “old” drivers remember when we started in front of the stands to face the Roma curve: with the 500 group 2, when the starter's flag dropped, 3 cars started from the first row and two from the second, five arriving at the curve (then to the left, narrow and then with a larger radius) where four of you could already enter narrowly; and there the “doors” began to throw out the outermost car, a technique refined over time, as seen in today's races.

But if you talk to a fast driving instructor who works on the Roman circuit, don't be surprised if he denies that you turned backwards when you were just starting out on the track, to know this (or to have experienced it) you had to have been born at least in 1950…. Yet it was really nice to go around like that, it seemed like a race against time, the opposite of the clock.