Perfect lovers is a work formed by two huge identical wall clocks, glued to each other, synchronized at the same time, which, with the passage of time, due to wear and tear and loss of energy, will begin to lose synchrony and will end up marking different times. The most terrible thing would be if one of them stopped forever, while the other continued with its slow walk. The piece, made in 1991 by the artist Félix González-Torres (Guáimaro, Cuba, 1957 – Miami, 1996), is the subtle and poetic representation of a love relationship between equals, perfect lovers for him, who try to move on despite difficulties and illness.

González-Torres, lived the world underground New Yorker of the eighties and created minimalist installations from light bulbs, stacks of paper, piles of multicolored candies, mirrors, curtains and billboards marked by a cultural activism that sought to challenge and provoke the viewer. His works, few, for the shortness of his life, but well known, essential to understand current art for his criticism of social conservatism and homophobia, are the protagonists of the exhibition Felix González-Torres. Relationship policy that the Museum of Contemporary Art of Barcelona, ​​Macba, dedicates until September 12.

The life and work of González-Torres have been known in Spain since, in 1995, shortly before his death, the Galician Center for Contemporary Art, under the direction of Gloria Moure and curated by Nancy Spector, curator of the Guggenheim in New York, dedicate a great exhibition. In fact, ARCO paid tribute to him in last year’s edition and in Madrid half a dozen billboards could be seen scattered around the city with one of his best-known works Untitled. It’s just a matter of time (It’s just a matter of time) a phrase written in 1992 in Gothic script (identified with Nazism) on a black background, which warns of the threat posed by the extreme right and populism, but which challenges the person who reads it in a different way.

‘Untitled (It’s Just a Matter of Time)’, a work by González-Torres from 1992, which can be seen at the Macba exhibition. MASSIMILIANO MINOCRI / EL PAÍS

But Tanya Barson, curator of the exhibition and chief curator of the Macba, has gathered 40 of González-Torres’s works to make a new reading beyond that of a New York artist of the eighties, which is how it has been presented so far. He has grouped them into four areas to emphasize his relationship with Spain (he and his sister lived in Madrid in the early seventies), with the American continent and the Caribbean, in addition to issues such as memory, authority, freedom and national identity. “For González-Torres what is personal is political and in his works he explores, in a subtle way, the dialogue between what is private and invisible and what is public. His work is layered, ranging from shallow to deep, ”explains Barson.

Like that of the clocks in love that, recently placed, mark the same time in a synchronized way and preside over the first of the exhibition rooms in which their political commitment is analyzed, with works that denounce authoritarian culture, fascism, conservatism social and repression of the gay community. “Attitudes that can refer to the United States during the AIDS crisis in the eighties and nineties, although in Spain there was a similar repression in Franco’s time and later,” says Barson.

‘Blue Placebo’, by González-Torres, the installation with candies wrapped in blue cellophane that can be seen at the Macba. MASSIMILIANO MINOCRI / EL PAÍS

Many of González-Torres’ works are stacks of paper with images or words that have to do with hatred, censorship, and discrimination. At first, they seem like solid forms, small pedestals without sculpture, but it is soon found that they are accumulations of hundreds of equal plates, which, unlike what is expected in a museum, the visitor can take. “It has to do with the concept of freedom defended by González-Torres,” insists Barson. Also with his idea of ​​undermining the art market, in which he felt like a spy and an intruder. González-Torres said: “I need the viewer, I need the interaction. Without the public these works are nothing. I ask people to help me, to take responsibility, to take part of my work.

It’s the same thing that happens with your piles of candy. Like in Untitled (Blue Placebo) (1991) in which 130 kilos of sweets wrapped in cellophane form a huge blue sea that are available to the visitor (they can be taken after disinfection with hydrogel). “Azul is synonymous for González-Torres of love, beauty, but also fear. This work, like the curtain of water, Untitled (Water), from 1995, which must be crossed to continue advancing, refer to the idea of ​​travel, emigration, exile, tourism and flight and in a city like Barcelona, ​​they function as metaphors ”, continues Barson.

‘Untitled (Go-Go Dancing Platform)’, the go-go that dances in one of the rooms of the Macba, in the exhibition dedicated to González-Torres. MASSIMILIANO MINOCRI / EL PAÍS

An AIDS pandemic, like many other New York gay artists of the time, changed him and cost him his life. In 1991, Ross, his partner, passed away from this disease. In the following five years, until he also died from the effects of AIDS, he made a series of works in his memory. What Untitled (Portrait of Ross in the), formed by a mountain of sweets stacked in a corner that weigh 79.3 kilos, the same as Ross weighed. Visitors can pick them up and eat them so, like his partner, the weight goes down, although, for him, everyone who picks up one of these sweets takes part of Ross forever.

This piece has not traveled to Barcelona, ​​but it has Untitled (For A Man In Uniform), from 1991, one of the few works of his titled in Spanish, in which 100 kilos of lollipops appear wrapped in the colors of the American flag. He is in the room where they talk about patriotism, militarism, machismo and homoerotic desire, as well as the nationalist sentiment that monuments generate in society. In this sense, the most surprising piece in the show is, perhaps, Untitled (Go-Go Dancing Platform), from 1991, in which a go-go dances on a platform dressed only in a tiny silver lamé swimsuit. Dance to the music that you only listen to from your electronic device. But it will only do it for five minutes a day and at an unforeseen time. So surely, more than one, the unexpected presence of the erotic dancer will make him choke on one of González-Torres participatory candies.

