SUNSOFT announces that Clock Tower: Rewind will be available from October 31st on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The versions for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC they don’t have a date yet.

The title will support the Italian language. A physical edition for PS5 and Nintendo Switch will also be released in Japan, and the title will be playable during the Tokyo Game Show of this year. Below we see a new gameplay trailer.

Clock Tower: Rewind – Gameplay trailer

Source: SUNSOFT away Gematsu