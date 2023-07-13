WayForward and Limited Run Games have announced an updated and improved version of Clock Tower, the survival horror originally released in 1995 on the SNES and which made the history of the genre. It will debut on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam) in the first months of 2024. This reissue will boast Italian subtitles and will be available in both digital and physical format.
As in the cases of Tombi! and Gex Trilogy, this reissue of Clock Tower was also created with the help of Carbon EngineLimited Run Games’ proprietary software that allows for highly accurate ports and with which it aims to breathe new life into rare, highly sought after or otherwise no longer available games and make them accessible to more consumers, collectors and developers.
Consequently we will find gameplay and sound perfectly faithful to the original, accompanied by new features and improvements. These include a new theme song performed by Mary McGlynn, a new animated opening sequence, animated cutscenes at the beginning and end of the game, a bonus art gallery, the ability to save at any time and more.
Clock Tower, a classic of the Survival Horror genre
Clock Tower traps players in the creepy Barrows family manor, where they will be pursued by Scissorman, a homicidal psychopath armed with shears. As teenage orphan Jennifer Simpson, players will use a point-and-click interface to explore the mansion and scour every nook and cranny to find items, reveal secrets, and discover ways to survive the onslaught of her pursuer.
We will not have any offensive capabilities available, so we will have to rely on ingenuity if we want to have any hope of saving our lives. It is a classic of the survival horror genre that features a tense atmosphere, chilling sound effects, detailed 2D animations, and randomized elements to maximize replay value.
