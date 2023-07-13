WayForward and Limited Run Games have announced an updated and improved version of Clock Tower, the survival horror originally released in 1995 on the SNES and which made the history of the genre. It will debut on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam) in the first months of 2024. This reissue will boast Italian subtitles and will be available in both digital and physical format.

As in the cases of Tombi! and Gex Trilogy, this reissue of Clock Tower was also created with the help of Carbon EngineLimited Run Games’ proprietary software that allows for highly accurate ports and with which it aims to breathe new life into rare, highly sought after or otherwise no longer available games and make them accessible to more consumers, collectors and developers.

Consequently we will find gameplay and sound perfectly faithful to the original, accompanied by new features and improvements. These include a new theme song performed by Mary McGlynn, a new animated opening sequence, animated cutscenes at the beginning and end of the game, a bonus art gallery, the ability to save at any time and more.