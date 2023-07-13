Among the titles announced by Limited Run Games coming soon, like Tombs!also features an improved port of the original Clock Towersurvival horror for Super Famicom released in Japan in 1995 and never reached the West. Clock Tower will come up PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in the first months of 2024 and among the supported languages ​​we will also find theItalian.

This improved version of the game, edited by WayForwardit will spin up Carbon Engine keeping all the features of the original game, but with new functions and various improvements. Among these, a new song sung by Mary McGlynn (from the saga of silent Hill), a new animated opening video, comic-style cutscenes, an artwork gallery, the ability to save at any time, and more.

The digital version of the game will be published by WayForward, while the physical edition will be handled by Limited Run Games. We can see the announcement trailer below.

Clock Tower – Announce Trailer

Source: Limited Run Games