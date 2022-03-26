The activation of the genes watch influences and controls the subsequent expression of others genes with a rhythmicity based on the twenty-four hours. According to research developed by a team of scientists from the University of Minnesota Medical School, University of Texas Health San Antonio and the Biomedical Research Institute (BRI) of the Foundation for Research and Technology Hellas (FORTH) in Greecethe mutation of these genes is involved in the development of the autistic mirror disorder.

The results of the Research have been published in the scientific journal Molecular Psychiatry.

Clock genes involved in the development of the autism spectrum: here’s why

Autism spectrum disorder, or ASD, is defined as a disorder involving neurodevelopment, which is identified by a wide range of behavioral conditions including interactions with social skills, repetitive behaviors, language and non-verbal communication. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ASD affects one in 44 children in the United States.

About 50-80% of children with ASD experience insomnia compared with less than 30% in the general population. The causes of sleep problems in ASD are not entirely clear, but a malfunctioning biological clock could be the culprit.

“It has long been recognized that biological clock function is frequently disrupted in patients with autism and these patients often present with various sleep problems“, he has declared Ruifeng Caoassistant professor of neuroscience at the U of M Medical School, Duluth Campus and co-author of the study: “But it is not known whether the disruption of clock genes can directly cause autism ”.

Research has revealed that disruption of the function of essential clock genes in preclinical models can lead to autistic-like phenotypes.. In particular, the global or cerebellar deletion of the Bmal1 gene can cause severe problems with sociability, social communication, and excessive repetitive behavior.

The consequence of the global elimination of Bmal1 was the development of social impairments, stereotyped and excessive repetitive behaviors, as well as motor learning disabilities in mice, all of which resemble fundamental behavioral deficits in ASD. Furthermore, aberrant cell density and immature morphology of dendritic spines were identified in Purkinje cerebellar (PC) cells of knockout mice. Bmal1 (KO).

The consequence of the global elimination of Bmal1 was the development of social impairments, stereotyped and excessive repetitive behaviors, as well as motor learning disabilities in mice, all of which resemble fundamental behavioral deficits in ASD. Furthermore, aberrant cell density and immature morphology of dendritic spines were identified in Purkinje cerebellar (PC) cells of knockout mice. Bmal1 (KO).

Electrophysiological applications revealed increased excitatory and inhibitory synaptic transmission and reduced activation rates in the PCs of mice with Bmal1 KO. Differential expression of genes associated with ASD and ataxia ( Ntng2 , Mfrp , Nr4a2 , Thbs1 , Atxn1 And Atxn3 ) and the dysregulated pathways of translational control, including the hyperactivated mammalian target of rapamycin complex 1 (mTORC1) signaling. Bmal1 KO mice. It is important to know that exploitation of the antidiabetic drug metformin reversed the hyperactivation of mTORC1 and alleviated major behavioral and PC deficits in mice. Bmal1 KO. It goes without saying how crucial it is to highlight that conditional elimination by Bmal1 only in cerebellar PCs was it sufficient to recapitulate autistic-like behavioral and cellular changes similar to those identified in mice Bmal1 KO. Together, these findings reveal a previously unidentified role for discontinuation Bmal1 in cerebellar dysfunction and autistic behaviors. Put simply, the models exploited during the experiment also illustrated damage to the cerebellum or cerebellar ataxia. The team of researchers further looked at the pathological changes in the cerebellum and found a number of cellular and molecular changes that indicate neurodevelopmental deficits.

“Disruption of clock genes could be a mechanism behind several forms of autism and potentially other neurodevelopmental conditions, and this discovery paves the way for further interesting research.“, he has declared Christos GkogkasPrincipal Laboratory Researcher in Neurobiology at BRI of FORTH.

The research team plans to continue studying other clock genes that are found mutated in ASD. More importantly, they recommend the development of new therapeutic strategies based on their findings.