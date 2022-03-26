The activation of the genes watch influences and controls the subsequent expression of others genes with a rhythmicity based on the twenty-four hours. According to research developed by a team of scientists from the University of Minnesota Medical School, University of Texas Health San Antonio and the Biomedical Research Institute (BRI) of the Foundation for Research and Technology Hellas (FORTH) in Greecethe mutation of these genes is involved in the development of the autistic mirror disorder.
The results of the Research have been published in the scientific journal Molecular Psychiatry.
Clock genes involved in the development of the autism spectrum: here’s why
Autism spectrum disorder, or ASD, is defined as a disorder involving neurodevelopment, which is identified by a wide range of behavioral conditions including interactions with social skills, repetitive behaviors, language and non-verbal communication. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ASD affects one in 44 children in the United States.
About 50-80% of children with ASD experience insomnia compared with less than 30% in the general population. The causes of sleep problems in ASD are not entirely clear, but a malfunctioning biological clock could be the culprit.
“It has long been recognized that biological clock function is frequently disrupted in patients with autism and these patients often present with various sleep problems“, he has declared Ruifeng Caoassistant professor of neuroscience at the U of M Medical School, Duluth Campus and co-author of the study: “But it is not known whether the disruption of clock genes can directly cause autism ”.
Research has revealed that disruption of the function of essential clock genes in preclinical models can lead to autistic-like phenotypes.. In particular, the global or cerebellar deletion of the Bmal1 gene can cause severe problems with sociability, social communication, and excessive repetitive behavior.
The consequence of the global elimination of Bmal1 was the development of social impairments, stereotyped and excessive repetitive behaviors, as well as motor learning disabilities in mice, all of which resemble fundamental behavioral deficits in ASD. Furthermore, aberrant cell density and immature morphology of dendritic spines were identified in Purkinje cerebellar (PC) cells of knockout mice. Bmal1 (KO).
Electrophysiological applications revealed increased excitatory and inhibitory synaptic transmission and reduced activation rates in the PCs of mice with Bmal1 KO. Differential expression of genes associated with ASD and ataxia ( Ntng2 , Mfrp , Nr4a2 , Thbs1 , Atxn1 And Atxn3 ) and the dysregulated pathways of translational control, including the hyperactivated mammalian target of rapamycin complex 1 (mTORC1) signaling. Bmal1 KO mice.
It is important to know that exploitation of the antidiabetic drug metformin reversed the hyperactivation of mTORC1 and alleviated major behavioral and PC deficits in mice. Bmal1 KO. It goes without saying how crucial it is to highlight that conditional elimination by Bmal1 only in cerebellar PCs was it sufficient to recapitulate autistic-like behavioral and cellular changes similar to those identified in mice Bmal1 KO. Together, these findings reveal a previously unidentified role for discontinuation Bmal1 in cerebellar dysfunction and autistic behaviors.
Put simply, the models exploited during the experiment also illustrated damage to the cerebellum or cerebellar ataxia. The team of researchers further looked at the pathological changes in the cerebellum and found a number of cellular and molecular changes that indicate neurodevelopmental deficits.
“Disruption of clock genes could be a mechanism behind several forms of autism and potentially other neurodevelopmental conditions, and this discovery paves the way for further interesting research.“, he has declared Christos GkogkasPrincipal Laboratory Researcher in Neurobiology at BRI of FORTH.
The research team plans to continue studying other clock genes that are found mutated in ASD. More importantly, they recommend the development of new therapeutic strategies based on their findings.
The research group is made up of Dr. Harry Orr, Alfonso Araque, Paulo Kofuji and Jonathan Gewirtz (now at Arizona State University) of the U of M Medical School; Dr. Victor Jin of UT Health San Antonio; and Dr Christos Gkogkas of BRI-FORTH in Greece.
But where is the research on autism spectrum disorder in Italy? Paola Venutiuniversity professor and expert in research, diagnosis and treatment of Developmental Disorders, answered this question, during an interview with Erikson.it: “The research on autism is very broad. The element to which we must look more carefully is the research on siblings and on the developmental trajectories of siblings of children and teens with autism spectrum disorders. This is a field of research that provides many indications on how a child, born with an alteration of neurodevelopment, does not necessarily have to develop autistic traits ”.
“The developmental trajectories that unfold between ASD and neurotypicity show how important the early intervention is. Furthermore, early intervention practices have highlighted how comorbidity with intellectual disability is extremely reduced. The question which we are currently trying to answer is if it exists really a difference between high and low functioning or if it is not, rather, an inadequately treated ASD ”, continued the scientist.
“Another area of great importance is represented by Female Autism Spectrum Disorders “Venuti specified: “Those that have always been identified as typical traits in a diagnosis of ASD, such as the absence of communication or gaze, are much less present in girls and girls, for whom ASD on the other hand, it can present itself as a difficulty in speaking with meaning or in speaking with apparent meaning, but hiding a difficulty or, again, in assuming bizarre, extravagant and impetuous behaviors that can eventually turn into real pathologies, such as disorders of eating behavior “.
“Another great issue, with respect to which research is still“ on the high seas ”, is that of genetics. The difficulty in identifying the possible genes of ASD derives mainly from the fact that social complexity is shedding more and more light of Autism Spectrum Disorders ”concluded the expert.
