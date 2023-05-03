Neowin: Windows 11 Clock Service Hasn’t Worked in Months Due to an Expired Certificate

Microsoft has ignored an issue with one of the built-in apps in Windows 11. About it informs Neowin edition.

The journalists referred to complaints OS users from Microsoft, according to whom the Clock application broke in Windows 11. Consumers have noticed that the built-in service has not been working properly for more than three months, and the programmers of the IT giant are in no hurry to fix the problem.

Media specialists noted that a few months ago, the Clock received the function of a timer, stopwatch and playlists from Spotify, which could be launched at a certain time. Windows development lead Panos Panay named a game-changing update to The Watch, but the features never went live. The journalists of the publication turned to Spotify for a comment, where they replied that the problem with the application remains on the side of Microsoft – the Clock does not work correctly due to an expired certificate.

“Usually, such problems do not require a large-scale fix, so it is difficult to explain why the solution takes so long,” the Neowin authors emphasized. Journalists of the edition sent a request to Microsoft, but did not receive a prompt response.

Earlier, Neowin journalists believed that Windows 10 would remain a popular OS for many years. According to experts, Windows 11, which will be replaced by Windows 12 in 2024, will not have time to please users.