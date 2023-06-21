The charge for the two 16-year-old boys is murder aggravated by cruelty and futile motives. Identification made possible thanks to social monitoring

Giacomo Martiradonna

The murder case seems solved FredrickThe clochard brutally killed in via Principe di Piemonte a Pomigliano d’Arco, on the outskirts of Naples. Two 16 year olds were identified and arrested for the crime of aggravated homicide pursuant to article 576 of the Criminal Code, i.e. with extreme cruelty and for futile reasons. The breakthrough in the investigation and the identification of the young people was made possible by the images of cameras and photos posted on social media.

who was the victim — Frederick Akwasi Adofo he was 43 years old and originally from Ghana; he had been living in Pomigliano d'Arco for about two years. Residents of the area remember him as a person kind and respectful. The attack took place during the night. Surveillance cameras captured the beating from start to finish, and the images show a blind violence.

the aggression — You can see them in the surveillance footage two peopleone of which may be a minor, who they tug and threaten the clochard in the night between Sunday and Monday. “Mo’ we’ll kill you” one of them yells. Together, they punch him until he collapses. Then again”kicks and punches, most of which were addressed to the boss, by which time the victim was motionless on the ground”. Useless transfer to hospital: Frederick he will die a few hours later.

the investigations — In the identification of the alleged culprits, the images of the video surveillance cameras of the area, acquired as evidence. According to the first reconstructions, the two arrested should live nearby at the point where the beating took place. The motive is not yet known, but the "violent attack" appears to have been "sudden and unmotivated by minors against the victim, who was alone on the public street".

"The soldiers of the company and of the investigative unit of Castello di Cisterna" reads the press release of the Juvenile prosecution"have implemented a detention decree issued against two minors (both 16 years old) seriously suspected of voluntary homicide, committed with the aggravating circumstance of petty motives and cruelty. The provision is the result of an uninterrupted investigative activity, conducted by the departments operating following the death of Frederick Akwasi Adofo, a 43-year-old from Ghana, which occurred in hospital for a severe head injury and cerebral hemorrhage, after being rescued on the street in the night between Sunday and Monday. The investigations, which began immediately, focused on the acquisition and subsequent meticulous analysis of the cameras present in the area where the victim was rescued." The two young attackers were identified thanks to extrapolated videos, which made it possible to reconstruct their journey and obtain clear images of their faces. Those images were then compared with theirs social profiles, where you see knives, retractable sticks, and content glorifying violence. The two minors are now in the custody of First Reception Center dei Colli Aminei, a judicial complex that includes the Juvenile Justice Center and the Juvenile Court.