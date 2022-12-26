She gives birth but does not recognize her son. The minister: “Law 194 must be implemented”

Christmas, as always, does not reserve only happy stories. Hugs between family members, dinners and laughter with friends. For those who live without a roof, with enormous economic difficulties, the hardships are such that they do not want to recognize their child.

In Milan, a 23-year-old girl – as told by The day – gave birth to a child on the street. She left him in the hospital where she decided not to recognize him. “Why should I – she would have said – if he has to live in the cold?”. Chilling words but an expression of a harsh reality involving many homeless people.

Minister Roccella: “There are many Sabrinas who give up maternity leave for economic reasons”

The Minister for the Family, Natality and Equal Opportunities intervened on the episode with a post on Facebook, Eugenia Rockella: “ Among the stories that Christmas tells us in these hours there was that of Sabrina and Michael, young parents in conditions of extreme economic difficulty. The girl, in giving birth to her baby born prematurely, chose to leave him in the hospital without recognizing him, a situation that would determine a state of adoptability.

We don’t know enough about this story, only the news reported by the media, including the girl’s words: “How would she survive the frost with me?”. We cannot be sure that in different conditions Sabrina would have kept the child, but we know that these are the reasons given. And we know that there are many Sabrinas who give up maternity leave for economic reasons”.

Eugenia Roccella: “There is law 194 and it should only be implemented”

The minister then brings up law 194, or the law on abortion: “Don’t say that a law is needed, because the law exists. It is 194, and it should only be implemented. Because even many who defend it in words do not put it into practice in its entirety. This is also a problem of female freedom”

