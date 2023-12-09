Genoa – Marianna Lunardoni, the 54-year-old woman still formally married (the couple separated, but never divorced, ed.) has a thought that torments her, with Seydou Diallo, the sixty-two-year-old homeless man found lifeless by the railway police in the station of Piazza Principe: «If I had filed a missing person’s reportor if I had insisted more with my nephew, pushing him to do it himself, perhaps Seydou would still be alive.”

Precisely to no longer have the feeling of not having done enough, the woman, who left Arenzano and now lives in Portugal, yesterday contacted a lawyer (lawyer Francesca Cicalese of the Rome Court, ed.) to get help in presenting a report and understand where the money she had given to her husband ended up (as ordered by the judge). «She is a professional I know and who is sensitive to the problem of people living on the streets», she adds. The lawyer’s task will be to ask the investigators to clarify the drift that led Diallo to his death: «When he left Arenzano to join his family member in Romagna – continues the ex-partner – he had fifteen thousand euros and all his belongings that he had taken away from home.”

It was October 2022. The following April, her ex’s nephew informed her that Diallo had disappeared. «In such a short time he couldn’t have spent all that money, I think he was robbed. And this is precisely why I asked the lawyer to help me file a complaint against unknown persons, because a person like Seydou, who spoke three languages, had a degree and a master’s degree, cannot reduce himself to those conditions. If there are responsibilities it is right that someone pays.”

Another complaint is also being studied, again against unknown persons, this time to clarify whether something could have been done to save the homeless man’s life. Lunardoni reveals a detail that the railway police told her when they called her to inform her of the death: «An inspector told me that a few evenings before his death he had seen Seydou in difficulty and had helped him get up because he couldn’t do it alone. he succeeded. Volunteers assisting the homeless have ever called 118? Couldn’t he have undergone compulsory medical treatment to force him to at least take care of his health, given that recovery was now impossible?

Possible investigations aside, Marianna Lunardoni is angry with that world (especially the institutions) that ignored the man who made her live unforgettable years in Senegal with NGOs helping African children: «It’s true that he drank a lot – says the woman – but how is it possible that no one, absolutely no one, asked him his name? He had a profile on Facebook and was dressed more or less as they found him. He wasn’t invisible, the problem is that they didn’t want to look for him. Yet he was someone who worked hard, everyone in Arenzano knew him because he took the dogs of those who couldn’t do it for walks.” And Lunardoni concludes: «I’m receiving a lot of messages from people who remember his smile, I remember it too. And for this reason I want to know what happened to the wonderful man I met on a train heading to Pavia.”