Clochard attacked with bars in the face: 16-year-old investigated for attempted murder

A 16 year old hit a homeless to the face with one bar near the Sarzana station (La Spezia) and is now under investigation for attempted murder. The 16-year-old said an argument broke out with the homeless man, adding that he was scared because he feared the man was about to take a knife out of his pocket. He then hit him in the face. The police are investigating the motivations and dynamics of the attack, having collected the boy's spontaneous statements. Some witnesses called for help. The boy was picked up by the police and once in the barracks, with his parents and lawyers present, he made spontaneous statements stating that, during the argument he had with the man, he was afraid that the homeless man had a knife in his pocket.

The boy is currently at large. The police will try to reconstruct what happened thanks to the testimonies and above all by virtue of the numerous cameras that are installed in the area. The homeless man was rescued and rushed to the hospital for treatment, but his life is not in danger.