Everything happens to poor Capa. It takes a year to forget, with the negotiations to renew with Athletic completely broken, and he is injured. He does not play anything because Marcelino does not have him and, due to annoyances, he has not been able to enter the list to play today against Alavés, the team that wants him in this winter market. García Toral has opened the exit door for him and now Ibaigane must decide whether to let him go happily or ask for some compensation, as happened in the opposite direction with Ibai recently.

The right-back has been the involuntary protagonist in the Mendizorroza derby. Through Instagram, he wished his friend Escalante luck in the premiere as albiazul, with which he coincided in Eibar and now he has just landed in the Glorious loaned by Lazio, and the octopus has fallen.

Ander has simply wished the Argentine midfielder the best. Apparently a message without further importance, but it is already known that social networks magnify everything. Later he had to qualify his expression in the face of the barrage of criticism: “It hurts me that you doubt my loyalty. I have wished all the luck in the world to a great friend in his new stage. I have not had the intention of disrespecting the athleticzales and I would never wish my team a defeat. “It should be remembered that Capa, very identified with the colors he wears, did not want to leave Eibar without leaving money in the box and devised a formula with it. gunsmith club so that Athletic would compensate him for his departure: he renewed having already agreed that he was going to San Mamés and left written that his departure would arrive after payment of three million euros. What is living in Bilbao is thorny. And all for not accept in due course the proposal to continue a year.