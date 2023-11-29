Clizia Incorvaia, the gesture of solidarity with Eleonora Giorgi: the announcement on social media – Curler

After Eleonora Giorgi’s announcement in which she declared that she had a serious health problem, Clizia Incorvaia she became the protagonist of a gesture of affection towards her mother-in-law. The actress is going through a difficult period in her life and her daughter-in-law wanted to show her all her support.

Lately, Eleonora Giorgi announced that he had pancreatic cancer. This is news that left all her fans speechless who immediately proceeded to write messages of support to her. Of all the people who showed her theirs affection also appeared face by Clizia Incorvaia.

Eleonora Giorgi’s daughter-in-law published a photo on her Instagram profile which portrays her hugged to the actress. These were the words written to accompany the caption of the post:

You will overcome this great and difficult test that life has given you to face. I love you so much.

Obviously, the influencer refers to the difficult period that the woman is going through due to a bad illness. There answer by Eleonora Giorgi to Clizia’s sweet dedication was not long in coming. In fact, Paolo Ciavarro’s mother reciprocated the gesture of affection in this way:

My love, thank you for the love, the support, the encouragement, the welcome and for always being smiling! Thank you with all my heart! You are my pink cloud of dreams.

Clizia Incorvaia’s mother-in-law announces her illness

Recently Eleonora Giorgi announced that she was fighting a bad disease. After the news was disclosed, the actress was surrounded by the affection of numerous people who she herself wanted to thank with a post published on his Instagram profile: