The former gieffina in the storm after revealing the drama of the abortion, she doesn’t agree and responds to the accusations: “Now I’ll speak”

Over the last few hours Clizia Incorvaia It’s making a lot of noise. The name of the former contestant of Big Brother VIP he ended up at the center of the pages of the main crime newspapers due to some words that placed the former gieffina at the center of numerous controversies. Let’s go in order and find out together what happened in detail.

Clizia Incorvaia in the storm. On the occasion of the birthday of Paolo Ciavarro, the former gieffina let herself go to an unexpected revelation. In a long Instagram post, in fact, Clizia Incorvaia revealed to her followers that she had suffered a abortion. These were his words about it:

We went against everything and everyone, enduring distance, prejudices and time, facing many trials that often put us in difficulty such as my separation and the abortion… but we never lost faith and nothing has made us weaker, perhaps it will have made us faltering for a moment is true but today we are more united and in love than before. I love you my great love forever yours, C.

After these words, Clizia Incorvaia ended up at the center of a real one controversy. There were many who accused the former gieffina of having spoken about this topic only to gain some visibility. After the criticism received, Paolo Ciavarro’s partner decided to break the silence and respond to all those who filled her with accusations. These were her words about it: