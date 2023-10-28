The former gieffina in the storm after revealing the drama of the abortion, she doesn’t agree and responds to the accusations: “Now I’ll speak”
Over the last few hours Clizia Incorvaia It’s making a lot of noise. The name of the former contestant of Big Brother VIP he ended up at the center of the pages of the main crime newspapers due to some words that placed the former gieffina at the center of numerous controversies. Let’s go in order and find out together what happened in detail.
Clizia Incorvaia in the storm. On the occasion of the birthday of Paolo Ciavarro, the former gieffina let herself go to an unexpected revelation. In a long Instagram post, in fact, Clizia Incorvaia revealed to her followers that she had suffered a abortion. These were his words about it:
We went against everything and everyone, enduring distance, prejudices and time, facing many trials that often put us in difficulty such as my separation and the abortion… but we never lost faith and nothing has made us weaker, perhaps it will have made us faltering for a moment is true but today we are more united and in love than before. I love you my great love forever yours, C.
After these words, Clizia Incorvaia ended up at the center of a real one controversy. There were many who accused the former gieffina of having spoken about this topic only to gain some visibility. After the criticism received, Paolo Ciavarro’s partner decided to break the silence and respond to all those who filled her with accusations. These were her words about it:
Hi girls, there are some moments when I bite my tongue and decide not to respond to the famous keyboard lions […] This time I can’t stay silent, suffer allegations and nonsense because it’s a topic that made me feel very bad, so I cried a lot and I was afraid I wouldn’t make it. I read “he did it for money to talk about abortion”. So, I spoke in a post now, after two years, about this episode. In a post that is my personal where no one pays me. 80% of the women who follow me face difficult times and must know that my life is not a fake life, made only of beautiful things. Of the best dress, the best dish or the best outfit, but it’s a life – like everyone’s – made up of ups and downs. We often idealize this life that we have and show through social networks.
