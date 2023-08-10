Clive Rosfield is the protagonist of the much-criticized (for better or for worse) Final Fantasy XVI: his voice actor, Ben Starrrecently stated that he would be ready to interpret Razielthe tormented protagonist of Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver if there was a new project linked to the brand.

At the SlayStation: The Crystal Ball in London, the actor/dubber during an interview let himself be carried away by his imagination and declared what would be the next character he would gladly lend his voice to in the video game field.

Currently though, he recalled Ben Starrthere doesn’t seem to be anything coming for the series, despite the fact that the probable remastered version of the old, now dated game has been rumored for some time online Sony Playstation 1. We are all waiting for that in light of the recent revelations Crystal Dynamics can shed some light on the matter; after all, the company’s purchase of IP such as Legacy of Kain and Tomb Raider from Square Enix it will have to lead to something.

We recall that, following the purchase of the IPs, Crystal Dynamics did a survey with the public: among the questions there were to choose which IP the players would like to review shortly and Legacy of Kain received 100,000 hits ergo the fan base seems to be alive and active, contrary to what the company assumed.