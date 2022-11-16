Clive, the protagonist of Final Fantasy 16, won’t be the only playable character.

In an interview with Japanese site game watch (via playstation lifestyle), creative director Kazutoyo Maehiro noted that in the early stages of the game, players will control a character other than Clive.

When asked if this was similar to Reks in Final Fantasy 12, he agreed.

Final Fantasy 16’s Ambition trailer.

In that game, players begin by controlling Reks for a short introductory section. It seems Final Fantasy 16 may have a similar structure, though it’s unclear who this mystery character may be.

In the same interview, some further details are discussed.

Director Naoki Yoshida confirms that, while trailers have focused on Clive battling alone, he will be joined by non-playable party members controlled by AI, and that most of Clive’s journey will see the character accompanied by a party of friends.

Yoshida also compares the Eikon summons to Gundam from the popular anime.

The game’s plot revolves around the Eikons, which can be summoned by a human Dominant. However, while the strength of the Eikons is balanced, there are differences based on the human Dominant.

Yoshida likes this to Gundam, where an ordinary soldier is unable to effectively control them. In the same way, the power of an Eikon changes depending on the Dominant’s ability and mental strength.

Trailers for the game have shown off colossal Eikon battles, many of which will have unique gameplay.

Final Fantasy 16 is set for release summer 2023, though a PC release may follow after.