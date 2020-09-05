As an alternative of simply streaming movies, music or audio books on one platform, the corporate needs to speed up its excessive progress by launching a full vary of merchandise. From Peer Leugermann

Not less than one cliché about his compatriots would not appear to trouble Ben Bos. “I’m Dutch,” says the Cliq Digital board member. “It is in our DNA to generate profits.” The media firm’s newest figures present how true this evaluation is. Whereas gross sales within the first half of the 12 months rose by round two thirds to EUR 47.2 million in comparison with the earlier 12 months, the Ebitda greater than tripled to EUR 6.3 million.

Cliq Digital owes the earnings growth to a number of scaling results. An increasing number of customers pay their streaming subscriptions through bank card and not through their cell phone supplier. So extra of the gross revenue is left behind. Advertising and marketing has additionally turn into extra environment friendly since Web promoting has been purchased in: one euro in promoting generated gross sales of EUR 1.64 within the first half of the 12 months as an alternative of EUR 1.40 as earlier than. The best leverage for earnings, nonetheless, is personnel prices, which rose considerably extra slowly than gross sales.

The truth that the numbers are spectacular can also be attributable to the truth that the excessive prices of buyer acquisition are capitalized, i.e. booked as revenue. This apply drives gross sales up whereas spending goes on the stability sheet moderately than on the revenue assertion after which written off. Purpose: The promoting prices are incurred instantly, whereas the subscription charges refinance the bills regularly. And the variety of subscriptions ought to proceed to rise. After movies, music or audio books had been beforehand marketed as particular person merchandise, Cliq Digital is now launching its most complete all-in-one vary up to now, which can also be being offered beneath its personal title for the primary time. The platform, which is initially solely accessible in Germany, provides customers entry to movies, music, sports activities and audio books for 14.99 euros per 30 days. There also needs to be video games from the fourth quarter.

No struggle in opposition to Netflix and Co

Cliq Digital can’t and doesn’t need to compete with streaming giants equivalent to Netflix or Spotify. Though the movie library additionally comprises avenue sweepers, the present small choice consists largely of low-budget productions. Music followers, alternatively, will not discover hundreds of thousands of songs, however 50 style playlists with 100 pre-selected songs every. With round 150,000 titles, audio books are prone to be the biggest providing on the platform.

However Cliq Digital needs to enchantment to “lazy customers” who don’t need to pay for a single movie, music or audio guide subscription. As earlier than, Ben Bos depends on direct advertising and marketing. Promoting on the proper time in the proper place ought to encourage prospects to take out a subscription. The previous has confirmed that the standard of the content material just isn’t an impediment. As a result of the movies and audio books now additionally marketed as a bundle are the identical ones that had been beforehand offered individually.

Supply: BÖRSE ONLINE