They wanted to see how the Clippers without its two stars and it was seen. In a complicated fiefdom. The Hawks They have started dragging, precisely, many casualties and begin to compete at a high level, something that contrasts with the good pace that their rivals had until their two main players have had to isolate themselves to see if they are infected with coronavirus. The contact protocol left out Kawhi Leonard and Paul George and his team paid the consequences.

Although the depth of the workforce is greater than in many other franchises, the hyperactive Patrick Beverley He was also out, in his case due to knee discomfort, and those who had to become references failed to take the step forward in these Clippers. Doubts in Serge Ibaka, errors of Marcus morris and Lou williams, weight for Reggie jackson and a little more. The Angelenos fought it until the end thanks to the collective effort, they knew how to move the ball well and punish the defensive mistakes of the Hawks, but they missed those references that were working so well this course.

The Hawks got off to a good start, but with the Clippers blowing their necks off. Classic basketball was working on Lue’s team. In fact, putting the ball inside the pivot, in his case Ibaka and Zubac, is something that is in disuse and those of California showed that it still has a sense when it comes to distributing from the low post seeing the spaces that are outside . The easy was worth them. It also did not help the local team to have luxury substitutes such as Gallinari or Rondo in such a decaffeinated version. In the second quarter, in which the substitutes counted, the visitors left a little on the scoreboard. The difference in contributions from the bench was abysmal: 11 to 36.

The Clippers, however, were drowning in their own resources. Jackson was the one who was more correct, but having a point guard like him alongside two other outsiders like Mann and Kennard was not the best match. On the other side, Trae was taking advantage in the second quarter, helped from within by a Clint Capela who was beginning to be decisive in the third quarter. In the fourth period the distance was still bridged by the courage of Los Angeles, but little else. It seemed that a triple from nine meters by Young, who finished with 38 points, sentenced the game, but two consecutive actions of three points tightened the match: five away with a minute to go. Combination action, which had given them the air they needed, was what killed the Clippers on the play that did finish everything, signed by Kevin Huerter. The score finally stopped at 108-99.