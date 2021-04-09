Los Angeles (AFP)

Last season’s runners-up Miami Heat reported absences from the Los Angeles Lakers’ title holder ‘for their second victory this season, with a score of 110-104, while the Los Angeles Clippers stopped the Phoenix Suns’ victories series by beating them 113-103 in a league ball. The American Basketball Association.

Jimmy Butler scored 28 points, Victor Oladipo 18, and Tyler Hero 15, to lead Hit to regain his balance, after losing by 12 points to Memphis Grizzlies at home «Tuesday», and to achieve his twenty-seventh victory this season. But coach Eric Spoelstra’s side lost Oladipo’s next effort to the team on March 25 after a swap deal with the Houston Rockets, in the fourth quarter, due to an injury to his right knee.

Spoelstra revealed that the medical team will assess Oladipo’s injury, praising his new player, who “gives us an addition in the attack.” Hit scored 9 points against two for the Lakers in the last 2,14 minutes of the match, to lead 104-94, the last of which was from two free throws by Butler, following a technical error that led to Markev Morris being dismissed for objecting to the referee’s decision. The defending champion reduced the score to 100-106, following a hat-trick by Kentavius ​​Caldwell-Pop in the last 29 seconds, but Hit secured the victory, after Butler succeeded in translating four free throws in the decisive seconds of the match.

Caldwell-Pope was the best player for the Lakers, scoring 28 points, including 6 triples out of 11 attempts, while newcomer Andre Drummond, the returnee, after missing four games due to a foot injury, scored 15 points in his first match with his new team on March 31. 12 follow-ups, but this was not enough to spare the defending champion a second defeat at the hands of his runners-up after he suffered in February at home from 94-96. The Lakers missed “The King” LeBron James for the tenth game in a row because of an injury that also deprived him of his other star Anthony Davis in the last 24 games.

He also missed the Lakers, who suffered twenty defeat in 52 games, Kyle Kozma with a leg injury, and Talen Horton-Tucker due to his suspension for one game for his role in the fight that happened Tuesday during the match against the Toronto Raptors.

Despite the loss, coach Frank Vogel was “proud of the effort expended, the fighting spirit and the faith in some of us. Our men fought with all they had.”

After two consecutive defeats against the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz, the Western Conference leaders and best league record holder, regained their balance by beating at home to Portland Trail Blazers 122-103 thanks to the efforts of Donovan Mitchell and Frenchman Rudi Joubert, with the first scoring 37 points and the second 18 with 21 Continue.

Jazz confirmed once again that he is not invincible in his stronghold, as he achieved his twenty-third victory in a row at home, taking advantage of his supremacy under the basket, as he achieved 58 follow-ups compared to 41 for the Blazers, who emerged in his ranks Damian Lillard (23 points) and Si-DJ McCollum (19), from That was not enough to spare their team a third defeat in their last four matches.

Jazz actually decided the match in the third quarter, when he turned his six-point lead into a major advance, after ending it with forty points compared to only 19 for his guest, as a result of his success in 57% of his attempts.

The Clippers stopped the series of victories at the Suns at seven games in a row, by beating them 113-103 in a confrontation between two teams trying to catch Jazz to the leadership of the Western Region. The Clippers owe their third successive victory, the ninth in the last 11 games, and the thirty-fifth this season to their stars Paul George and Kawahi Lennard, as the first scored 33 points with 7 rebounds, the second 27 with 5 rebounds, as well as decisive passes, while Devin Booker was 24 and Michael Bridges “20” and Deandray Aton “18 with 10 rebounds” are the best in the ranks of the Suns, who suffered their fifteenth defeat this season in second place behind Jazz and in front of the Clippers in particular in the Western Region.

With the absence of its Greek star, Yannis Antitokunembo, with a knee injury, the Milwaukee Bucks suffered their second consecutive and nineteenth defeat of this season, by losing to the Dallas Mavericks 101-116. The Mavericks owe their 29th victory and regaining their balance after losing Wednesday to the Houston Rockets, who put an end to his opponent’s series of victories at 5 games in a row, to the Slovenian duo Luka Doncic and Latvian Kristaps Porzingis, as the first scored 27 points with 9 rebounds and the same assists, the second 26 with 17 rebounds. .

Borzenegis played a decisive role in winning by scoring 11 points in the last quarter, including eight in a row, paving the way for his team to take a final lead over Bucks, who lost two of their last three matches in the absence of Antitokunembo despite the efforts of Donti Divinzo (22 points) and Bobby Portes (20 with 14). Continue”.

Despite the brilliance of Canadian Chris Bouchet and Cameroonian Pascal Siakam by scoring 38 points with 19 rebounds and 27 with 8 rebounds in a row, the Toronto Raptors suffered their fifteenth defeat in the last 18 games, and came at the hands of their guest, the Chicago Bulls 113-122.

Zach Lavigne and Montenegrin Nikola Vucevich played a key role in the third successive victory of the Bulls and the 22nd of this season, as they each scored 22 points with 15 assists for the first, while the Finn, Laurie Markanen, contributed 18 points, after he succeeded in eight of his ten attempts within 18 minutes. In the other two matches, the Detroit Pistons beat the Sacramento Kings 113-101, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat Oklahoma City Thamder 129-102.