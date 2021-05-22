For those who do not remember, this tie has its history. It is repeated: last year, same round and same teams. Doncic, with an injured ankle, was bitten between Harrell and Morris, the Slovenian hit that triple to tie at two while dealing with the tare, Porzingis was not one hundred percent, etc. Many ingredients. Now the Clippers arrive more covered, not as favorites, and wanting to go through this side of the table because they think it is more favorable.