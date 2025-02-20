In the old days, the musicians knew each other and formed bands in rehearsal premises, in concert halls or putting ads in newspapers and magazines. But now, The possibilities to connect with other artists have multiplied And they go far beyond … Social networks. There they enter the ‘apps’, which in the style of the appointments, can serve for singers to find their midnight half -orange, so that drummers do with the ideal bassist to build their dream rhythmic section, or even to connect everyone They with rooms, promoters, recordings and the rest of the circuit agents.

In that field he plays Clipbeata team that has launched an intermediation and networking application between emerging artists and rooms in Madrid, which accompanies and helps young musicians to give visibility to emerging talent and connect it with opportunities in the industry. “Clipbeat was born after identifying the difficulty that emerging artists have to get to opportunities, and play in premises and events,” explains the COO & Co-Fount of Clipbeat, Fran García Urzáiz. «When investigating this difficulty, we realized that it was not for lack of demand for musicians, since it is in historical maximums, if not due to the lack of a channel that specialized in the connection between artists and contractors. One of our founders, Diego, had a hobby very marked by music, played with friends, and saw first hand the lack of connection in this market between supply and demand. We then began to develop a plan, contact artists who saw the same need as us, and do the reality project ».

The creation of the app has been a work of several months, with a team of programmers and another team capturing business prior to the launch, and the first thing was to create the platform and sign artists who were interested in being part of the initiative. “A month after the launch we have more than 300 artists, and the interest of premises and individuals has emerged in search of artists for their sessions and events,” says García, who has already connected more than twenty artists in record time, ” and with a great perspective in the medium term ».

There are other similar apps, but Garcia points out that the differentiating element of Clipbeat is that contrary to what most of these platforms do (the contractor is the one who looks for artists in an endless list of musicians), “in our case it is the musician who seeks the contractor ». Thus, in the app, offers are added in search of musicians “and the artists apply to them, applying for how much money they would do it within the recommended range we give them.” The clipbeat payment system “is also quite differential,” says Garcia, “since the contractor makes the payment prior to the action, and we from Clipbeat retain it to the end of the action.”

This Saturday, February 22, the I GALA CLIPBEAT EMERGENCE Awardswith live performances, networking, winning artists and different producers in the Hotel Ilunion Atriu. The event, which can also be attended as a public (Tickets here), will bring together artists, producers, promoters and media in a space designed to celebrate emerging talent and foster new professional connections.

It will be “a great party” to promote this necessary and exciting project, to which artists and groups such as Celia del Río, Juan Baz, Coke Couto, Line 6, Santi Soler, Dani Pablos, Line 12, Pablo García Amián, Dani Lorente, Room 210, Lara Morello, The Last Cup, Acute, Marta Canosa, Laia Santos, Carmen Lillo, Adrifu, Giox, Bermu, Nuko or Manussian.