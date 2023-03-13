After having been wished “failures and illnesses”, after being buried in online hatred, ClioMakeUp – stage name of Clio Zammatteo, entrepreneur and influencer in the world of cosmetics – burst into tears. Many times. She reveals it herself in an interview with Corriere della Sera, in which she explains that she is sensitive to the attacks of the haters, and that she has asked herself several times if it was good or bad to be one: “I answered myself that I did well, because I am human and I have moments of fragility. And why, today, the web is instead spreading the ‘happy girl syndrome’. The one that ‘everything is perfect, everything is fine, my butt is the tallest of all’. And this is because any representation of humanity and imperfection arouses devaluative responses. If you show a crack, a wrinkle, a weakness, you are laughed at and offended.”

The latest wave of hatred towards ClioMakeUp was generated by the release of one of its new products: “The comments from loyal followers were positive, but as social networks are increasingly exposed to those who pass by by chance, there were very aggressive comments , complaints about the price. My collaborators have asked me for an explanation video. But I only sell products if I know that I made them well and those who follow me know it, so I was against it: the product must speak for itself”. This was not enough to avoid threats and insults, including the evergreen “find a serious job”.

“Every time – replies the woman – I would like to take these people and show them my company: with e-commerce, shipments, products, one hundred employees”. She was convinced that over time certain attacks would slip on her: “But when you go from being a person to being a brand, you take not only personal dislikes, but also all the reactions against the brand. It all falls on my shoulders. And I’m sensitive, I hold everything like a sponge. And yet, I’ve always listened to constructive criticism, I’ve always used it to do better, but this system now scares me.”