Clio Napolitano dies at 89

“A relationship of equals”. So Clio Napolitano she loved to define the 64 years of marriage with the former president of the Republic. Reserved first lady, she died in Rome after a long illness almost exactly one year after her husband and two months before her 90th birthday.

With the manager of the PCI They met in Naples but then it was in Rome that the courtship began: “We saw each other a lot at the restaurant, so much so that she told me that I had taken her out of hunger…’, the former president recalled those years.

The last public snapshot of Giorgio and Clio Napolitano together is from January 14, 2015, the day they came down from the highest hill in Rome to return home, to the Monti district: a few hundred meters but an infinite distance for Mrs. Clio, the anti-presence first lady, always allergic to ceremonies and blue cars in the 9 years spent alongside the eleventh president of the Republic. ‘Bravo, thank you, welcome back president’, the welcome from the people of the Via dei Serpenti district.

‘We closed and reopened the boxes twice and that’s the one that counts, because there’s really no going back,’ he said. Clio Napolitanoto the Evening Courier. Perhaps also because he is intolerant to stocks, blue car And limitations (she once lined up in front of the Quirinal stables like a private citizen to visit a painting exhibition) as wife of the President of the Republic, in 2007 she was the victim of an accident when she was hit by a car while crossing the street alone on the pedestrian crossing in front of the Quirinal, breaking a leg and an arm.

Mrs. Napolitano was the lawyer of the League of Cooperatives until 1992 (the year in which her husband was elected president of the Chamber). They met in 1959 in Rome, where she had moved from the province of Ancona to train in a law firm and Neapolitan he was a promising young executive of the PCI.

They got married in a civil ceremony in Rome after a few months of engagement and went to live in Naples. She, the daughter of two communists arrested by fascism who conceived her during the political confinement in Ponza, defended the agricultural workers in lawsuits against their employers. The same workers, when they saw Neapolitan at some rally, they would nudge each other and comment: ‘That’s our lawyer’s husband.’

The couple moved to Rome in 1966, when Neapolitanwho had already been a member of parliament since 1953, was called to the national leadership of the party at Dark Shops. They went to live in the apartment in Monti, the same one where they would return after leaving the Quirinale. They had two sons, Giovanni and Giulio.

An indestructible couple, they have always shared holidays in Val Pusteria and especially in Stromboli.