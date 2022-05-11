The Romagna race, the inaugural stage of the Italian series, was also the setting for the second round of the Clio Cup Europe, with the two series running together as usual, with 43 Clio Cups on the track. In Race 1 the success went to Nicolas Milan (Milan Competition), while in the second race it was Jelmini who won the overall victory, giving emotions with a truly extreme driving.

Both races were characterized by the usual brawl and duels that characterize the challenges of the Clio Cup.

In Race 1 some contacts in the first corners after the start force the race direction to let the Safety Car enter, behind which Torelli leads the ranking of the Clio Cup Italy followed by Lorenzo Nicoli and Jelmini.

At the restart the latter begins a series of attacks that lead him in two rounds to take the lead of the Italian classification, just in time before a second intervention by the Safety Car does not freeze the positions until the end of the race, with Jelmini in front. then Torelli and Trebbi, who conquers the Challengers classification, while Nicoli leaves the scene during the seventh lap. Sandro Soubek, Cosimo Papi and Cristian Ricciarini conclude at the foot of the podium. Vittorio Zadotti conquers the Gentlemen classification instead.

The Sunday challenge is even more heated. The rain that fell just before the start made the choice of tires uncertain, even if the majority of the riders opted for slicks.

Precisely because of the track conditions, wet in some sections, the race starts under the Safety Car regime, which as soon as it leaves the scene opens the duel for the absolute first position. Jelmini, sixth at the start, quickly recovers positions, in a couple of laps he climbs to the podium and launches the attack for the leadership.

One lap from the end, while leading the quartet that is fighting for the overall victory, Jelmini becomes the protagonist of a spectacular maneuver at Acque Minerali, facing them completely sideways. On the way out, his rivals take advantage to overtake him but during the following lap the PMA Motorsport driver returns to the lead.

Behind him the duel for the Italian podium sees Ricciarini move to second position over Torelli, with Nicoli closing in fourth position ahead of Papi and Alex Lancellotti, winner of the Gentlemen classification, while Ricciarini conquers the Challengers ranking.

The Clio Cup Italia will be back on track on 4-5 June on the Misano track.