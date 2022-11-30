November 30, 1972

Rio revuelto fishermen in Jiquilpan. The Jiquilpan ejidal commissioner, Manuel Escalante, is on trial and has already been sentenced to formal prison for the crime of dispossession in detriment of an old man thrown out of a Jiquilpan plot. Escalante said that “there are subversive people, interested in dividing the ejidatarios and who are creating a climate of discontent, inciting the landowners against him and the peasants.” He blamed them for the hard-fought struggle that is taking place in the ejido.

They mistakenly attack a village. Saigon. US Air Force and Navy planes carrying out support missions for South Vietnamese ground combatants mistakenly attacked a village, dropping 250-kilo bombs on it, killing at least 19 civilians. When reporting the accident, the US military command indicated that another 29 people suffered injuries in the episode. It was not immediately indicated how the error occurred. During the summer, American planes strafed South Vietnamese troops, also by mistake.

VII great dance of the Red Cross. With the assistance of the representatives of the Rotary, Activo 20-30, Cámara Junior and Leones de Los Mochis clubs, the representative of the Ahome City Council and the ambassadors of the service clubs of this city, the Mexican Red Cross Los Mochis delegation, The VII Grand Gala Ball will be held at the Country Club. In this event, the queen of the Red Cross will be chosen, a royal title currently held by the beautiful María Artola Sada, from among all the ambassadors.

November 30, 1997

Inability to stop violence. There is a lot of coincidence between the statements made by the national president of Coparmex in relation to the fact that the government shows a total incapacity to combat crime and impunity, with those of the commander of the IX Military Zone, General Guillermo Martínez, that not all who have fallen into prison are guilty, not all the guilty have fallen. In Sinaloa there are many unresolved criminal cases, including the Los Mochis Public Ministry that released four alleged assailants and the daily executions of people.

Clinton signs law in favor of immigrants.

washington. President Bill Clinton signed a law that will help undocumented immigrants avoid deportation, despite his disagreement with a provision that postponed the payment of the US debt to the UN. Clinton signed two bills: One authorizes spending $31 billion for the operations of the Departments of Commerce, Justice and State, and the other provides funds for operations abroad, including $222 million for the Peace Corps. An immigration provision, which has been in place for the past three years, was extended by two months, allowing illegal immigrants to pay a $1,000 fine and stay in the country while their visas are prepared.

Only foreigners with the right to permanent residence, but who are here illegally, can take advantage of this measure. Experts say that up to a million foreigners could benefit from it. The agreement was a compromise agreement between the Senate, which favored the law’s permanent extension, and opposition Republican Party leaders in the House of Representatives, eager to end a program they see as a magnet for illegal immigration.