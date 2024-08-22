Clinton mocks Trump for saying Russia and North Korea respected the US under him

Former US President Bill Clinton on Wednesday, August 21, publicly mocked Donald Trump for saying that under his administration the US enjoyed the respect of Russia and North Korea. Clinton called the Republican “a good actor who should be given his due,” writes RIA Novosti.

“I almost gasped during the first round of televised debates when President Trump said that no one respects the United States anymore as much as they did under his administration. And he said it with a straight face!” the former president noted.

Clinton noted that Trump is a good actor. According to him, “with a straight face, he cited the leaders of the DPRK and Russia as an example of respect for the United States.” As the politician emphasized, he “would prefer that the United States enjoyed the respect of those countries that express it at the present time.”

Earlier, Donald Trump accused the Democrats of the first “coup d’etat” in the country’s history, which allegedly consists of nominating current Vice President Kamala Harris as a candidate for US president in the upcoming elections in November of this year.

Earlier, Trump also assessed the appearance of his opponent Kamala Harris. The politician addressed voters in Pennsylvania, where he called himself more attractive than Harris.