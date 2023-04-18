The current American leader Joe Biden will win the presidential election in 2024. Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton expressed this opinion in an interview with the TV channel sky news Tuesday, April 18th.

According to the politician, Biden will not be able to get around either ex-President Donald Trump or any other candidate from the Republican Party. NSN.

“Trump has a solid backing that will probably help him win the Republican nomination… but I don’t believe he can hold his own against President Biden in the general election,” Clinton said.

She noted that she always thought about Trump’s achievements, in particular in business, but then, when they saw him in politics and government, it turned out that he was a man “who does not care about the rules,” writes REGNUM.

Earlier, an American entrepreneur, engineer Elon Musk said that the United States needs a normal, sane president. According to the businessman, he himself voted for Joe Biden, but did not feel that he had the freedom of choice.

On April 17, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, a member of the US House of Representatives, called Biden a miserable loser. The head of state is forced to buy shells from South Korea because of shipments of weapons to Ukraine that have emptied American warehouses, she said.