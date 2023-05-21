Former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said that if the American ex-President Donald Trump wins the 2024 elections, we should expect the end of Ukraine and democracy in the United States. She spoke about this on May 20 in an interview at the FT Weekend festival in Washington.

Clinton said she did not believe Trump would win the 2024 US presidential election, but warned that if it did, it would be “the end of democracy in the US” and “the end of Ukraine,” pointing out that the Republican would pull the US out of NATO.

As the politician additionally said, she had previously assumed that Chinese President Xi Jinping would “take steps against Taiwan” within three or four years after consolidating his power in China.

“I think that Ukraine has really thrown this intention back. I mean, what happened in Ukraine had a significant impact on the Chinese leadership. Look, Trump was a gift that continued to be given to people like Xi Jinping and [президент РФ Владимир] Putin”, — quotes her words Financial Times.

On April 18, Clinton announced that incumbent American leader Joe Biden would win the 2024 presidential election. Biden will not be able to bypass either ex-President Trump or any other candidate from the Republican Party.

On the same day, an American entrepreneur, engineer Elon Musk said that the United States needs a normal, sane president. According to the businessman, he himself voted for Biden, but did not feel that he had the freedom of choice.