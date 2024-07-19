Christina Sandera, who was actor Clint Eastwood’s partner for just over a decade, has died at the age of 61. This was announced by Eastwood himself, aged 94, in a statement sent to the film specialist media The Hollywood ReporterIn the brief lines he sent on Thursday night and published on Friday morning (afternoon in Europe), the director also wrote: “Christina was a lovely and very loving woman, and I will miss her very much.” The cause of death has not been made public.

Sandera was 33 years younger than Eastwood, whom she met more than a decade ago. It was in 2013, the year Eastwood divorced Dina Ruiz, a journalist, then 48 years old (and he 83), after 17 years of marriage and a daughter in common, Morgan, the youngest of the eight children of the movie star, who he has with six different women. Then he met Sandera, who was working as a waitress in a hotel he owned, the Mission Ranch Hotel and Restaurant in Carmel-by-the-Sea, a small and picturesque town in northern California that he himself governed. Since then they made their relationship public and appeared together at awards (such as the Golden Globes, where they appeared publicly, in 2015), premieres and galas.

Eastwood was mayor of Carmel from 1986 to 1988, when he decided not to seek re-election. However, he has always maintained a strong emotional attachment to the town, which has just under 4,000 residents and is located on the Pacific coast, about two hours south of San Francisco. It was in 1986 that he decided to buy Mission Rancha 90,000 square meter ranch with several buildings of historical value (dating back to the mid-19th century). It was about to be converted into a series of apartments but he decided to restore it and turn it into a 31-room hotel, equipping it with a restaurant that is well known in the area. Sandera worked there and that is where they met.

Clint Eastwood’s Mission Ranch estate in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California. MueckeB

The couple never married, but lived together for more than 10 years. Saunders’s romantic past is unknown, or if he had children, but it is known that Eastwood has been through two marriages and several long-term relationships. His first wedding was in December 1953 to Margaret Johnson, a fitness instructor whom he had met in May of that same year. When they were starting out, Eastwood had a relationship that resulted in the birth of his first child, a girl named Laurie (now 70 years old), and who, according to the American press, he did not know about when she was born. The little girl was given up for adoption by her mother and, in the late eighties, she decided to look for her biological father only to discover that he was the actor; since then, they have maintained a fluid relationship. Later, together with Johnson, she had two children: Kimber, now 60 years old, and Kyle, 56. The couple broke up in 1964 but did not formally divorce until 20 years later, in 1984.

Eastwood then had several long-term relationships, including one with a stuntwoman named Roxanne Tunis and the Oscar-nominated actress Sondra Locke, with whom he spent 14 years (from the late 1970s, when he was still married to Maggie Johnson) and made six films until their bitter break-up in the early 1990s (she died in 2018). He left Locke to live with actress Frances Fisher for six years. But in between he had another relationship with flight attendant Jacelyn Reeves, with whom he had Scott in 1986 and Kathryn in 1988. With Fisher, with whom he made four films, he had Francesca in 1993.

It was during his relationship with Frances Fisher that he met and began dating journalist Dina Ruiz, whom he married in March 1996 and with whom he had his eighth and so far last daughter, Morgan, in December of that same year. The 27-year-old has just announced that she is expecting her first child. In addition, at the end of June she got married at the Carmel ranch owned by her father, who walked her down the aisle by the arm. Morgan’s will be the actor’s sixth grandchild.