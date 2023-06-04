Considered a living Hollywood legend, five-time Oscar winner Clint Eastwood turned 93 this week. He makes it lucid, current and with film projects. The word retirement does not exist.

His biographers say that when he was born, on May 31, 1930, in California, the nurses nicknamed him Samson, because he weighed 5 kilos 200 grams. He today he is one of the most powerful names in the industry.

He was not a good student. He was expelled from a school and repeated a year, said a friend from his adolescence. “But that didn’t daunt him. He did not throw his life overboard or give up his arms ”he remembered.

The bridges of Madison (1995), next to another great, Meryl Streep. Photo: diffusion

At the age of 21, drafted into the US Army, he was sent to the Korean War. His life gave him a new opportunity when the plane he was flying ran out of fuel and fell into the sea. Eastwood and the pilot were able to get out of the bomber alive as the ship sank. They swam more than three kilometers to save their lives and finally reach the coast.

His recent birthday has served to remember his most memorable titles, although, of course, having acted in more than sixty films and directed more than forty, it is not easy to reach a consensus.

“Five decades learning, reinventing and giving master lessons in front of the camera and as a director. Where he puts the camera, he puts the bullet”, they described it in the media 20minutos.

The actor who established himself in the film Dirty Harry (1971) had a long career in westerns and his figure in the cowboy hat became an icon.

He has directed almost 60 feature films in half a century. Photo: diffusion

“We will always remember him as the eternal cowboy in a cowboy hat who knew very well how to walk away with elegance. from the fashion of westerns and develop his career again in contemporary films”, they reported in La Vanguardia.

In its beginnings and before reaching stardom, he carried out various trades. He was a lifeguard, a forest firefighter and a golf caddy. They point out as a curious fact that, taking advantage of the fact that music was another of his artistic talents, he chose to play the clarinet in nightclubs, falsifying his age in exchange for sandwiches and beer.

The mastermind of the emblematic film Mystic River (2003) stays fit and in good health. Precisely, in an interview for the medium Who, she revealed part of her routine.

For example, that at the age of 19 he started a weight training routine and to date has not stopped exercising. In feeding him has many restrictions. Eat according to the amount of body fat you have. Also, pay close attention to your cholesterol levels and avoid excess sugar and alcohol.

His 8 children. Photo: diffusion

With three honorary doctorates awarded by major universities, among his most memorable films as a director are The Outlaw Josey Wales, 1976, The Midnight Adventurer (Honkytonk Man, 1982), Bird (1988), A World perfecto (A Perfect World, 1993) and Los puentes de Madison (The Bridges of Madison County, 1995), the latter considered a timeless masterpiece and where he also acts and does so alongside another great, Meryl Steep.

As an actor, critics mention Dirty Harry (1971), Escape from Alcatraz (1979), The Midnight Adventurer (1982), Million Dollar Baby (2004) and Gran Torino (2008). We insist that his filmography is so rich and extensive that there will be no official ranking.

At the family level, the actor, director and writer has nothing more and nothing less than 8 children with 6 different women. His sentimental life seems like a script for a Hollywood movie, because in the biography of him written by Patrick McGilligan it is stated that “Clint had a philosophy of collecting trophies when it comes to women”, so he it will never be known for sure how many wives and children he had.

