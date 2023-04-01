American actor and director Clint Eastwood, 92, is preparing to direct a new film. According to Discussing Film, the feature film will be titled “Juror #2” or “Juror number 2” for now, and Warner Bros. will be the company in charge of distributing it. The film will tell the story of a juror in a murder trial, who realizes that he could be involved in the victim’s death and is determined to manipulate the reactions of others to save himself.

The film’s producer describes it internally as “his last film.” However, the filmmaker has not commented on it. It has been commented that it would represent his retirement from the seventh art due to his advanced age and difficulties in the industry that could arise.

It should be noted that this would be the 40th tape that he directs. The most recent was “cry male”, an adaptation of Nathan Nash’s 1975 novel, which is available in the catalog of HBO Max.

Clint Eastwood movies

“The Bridges of Madison” (1995)

“The Exchange” (2008)

“Unforgiven” (1992)

“Million Dollar Baby” (2004)

“Letters from Iwo Jima” (2006)

“Mystic River” (2003)

“A Perfect World” (1993)

Clint Eastwood Oscars

Best film with “Unforgiven”

Best Director with “Unforgiven”

Best Picture with “Million Dollar Baby”

Best Director with “Million Dollar Baby”

