There clinomania it can be defined as the chronic difficulty in not being able to get out of bed, not because of a character trait such as laziness, but more similar to the inability to face the day, seeking refuge in the blankets. This impediment is not recognized by the scientific community as a condition or a disorder.

Clinomania: why is it so difficult to face life?

Clinomania, in addition to not having to do, as has already been said, with laziness, is not even comparable to narcolepsy or chronic fatigue. It is about creating a real shell made of sheets and duvets that keeps us away from reality and from being able to face daily chores.

Therefore, staying under the sheets is not an organic necessity, or any physiological need to sleep again, but it is a need to recreate a womb where we will be protected from everything and nothing can harm us. A mild form of clinomania can be found in 70% of people who have had to cope with stressful situations, but without the condition becoming chronic.

If, on the other hand, the difficulty of jumping out of bed affects the normal development of the daily rhythm, we can speak of a pathological condition of clinomania. The causes can be different: a symptom of postpartum depression, which involves women who have just had a baby; low self-esteem; social phobia and fear of failure.

Not only that, clinomania can be associated with an important mental suffering such as depression. It can be found in phobic or hypochondriac people. Generally speaking, cliomania affects people predisposed to depressive statesand / or anxious.

It can also happen that clinomania leads to withdrawing into the comfortable virtual world, where, by deceiving oneself, one believes that one is leading a normal life, or one makes society believe that it is able to lead a normal life. Keeping up appearances becomes yet another lifesaver to cling to in order not to look at the true face of the problem which can be depression or a serious anxiety disorder.

Depriving oneself of natural morning light and always being in contact with artificial lights can aggravate this trend even more, also having repercussions on physical health since it is thanks to sunlight that we synthesize vitamin D and do not interrupt the circadian rhythm.

If clinomania is in an embryonic stage, we could ask our friends for help, surround ourselves with good reading, and not allow this condition to take over. But even if the situation were pathological, nothing is lost. It will become essential to seek the help of a good psychotherapist who will intervene on the original cause that provokes this response in us.

Thanks to the help of a specialist it will be possible to overcome the emotional stress that caused cyclomania to arrive in our life, starting, for example, to work on a good sleep / wake rhythm, adjusting the hours necessary to devote to rest (generally 6 / 9 hours per night).

Can it be said that depression is connected to clinomania, that is to dystonia because the patient suffering from clinomania is not motivated or has any inspiration, so he likes to spend the whole day in bed and the depressed person will also like to always be alone?

A depressed person would prefer to mostly sleep in that situation or lie down on the bed, so it may be that depression is quite related to clinomania. Psychological factors influencing medical pathologies are implicated when psychological or behavioral factors negatively influence the course of the existing pathology.

Patients present with one or more clinically significant psychological or behavioral factors that destabilize an existing medical condition or worsen a symptom. These factors can increase the risk of suffering, death or disability; worsening an underlying medical condition; or involve hospitalization or visits to the emergency room.

Abnormal psychological or behavioral responses to a condition that do not affect medical outcomes and are considered an adjustment disorder.

• Psychological or behavioral factors that can adversely affect a medical disorder include.

Denial of the importance or severity of symptoms.

Poor adherence to prescribed screening and treatment.

Patients may experience treatment failures or worsening of stress-associated medical conditions.

Patient education and psychotherapeutic intervention can be helpful.

Psychiatry is the branch of medicine that describes and treats mental illness.

Medical psychology seeks to understand the functioning of the human psyche in the face of disease, the patient and the doctor. The field of this discipline is, therefore, both broader and different.

Psychopathology is the study of the abnormal behavior of the human mind. As such, it is part of medical psychology and psychiatry.

Psychosomatic Medicine.

There is no agreement on the definition of psychosomatic medicine.

Strictly speaking, it is the study of the process that starts from the psychic to arrive at the somatic.

In a sense, psychosomatics deals with organic diseases whose origin is psychological.

Psychosomatic illnesses are therefore somatic affections, the occurrence and course of which can be partly linked to unconscious mental disorders.

These are essentially asthma, eczema, ulcerative colitis, some arterial hypertension. The causes of these diseases are many, but, each time, one psychological factor can be blamed, among others.

Sometimes a psychiatric examination may be required. The psychiatric visit is special because it is often addressed to a patient who does not know he is sick. The doctor faces a triple problem. Make a diagnosis of psychiatric disorder; Appreciate the social and family repercussions of the disorder; Make the patient accept treatment sometimes against her will. The interrogation is the essential moment.

When the patient goes to a consultation alone, the psychiatrist tries to define the symptoms that motivated the consultation: their permanent or intermittent nature, the existence of a history, etc.

Sometimes the patient goes to a consultation for somatic symptoms and the doctor will diagnose a psychological disorder, but sometimes he will have a hard time accepting it. Other times the patient consults, convinced of normality, unaware of his true condition, pushed to the limit by his relational difficulties with those around him.

The psychiatrist must therefore identify the patient’s character structure: anxiety, addictive relationship with those around him, emotional immaturity, sensitivity to neurotic frustrations. Emotional withdrawal, disinterest, for example, can relate to a schizophrenic dissociation. Faced with the rigor of lifestyle, obedience to rigid rules, the attitude of distrust, a paranoid structure is recognized. The maniacal tendencies of the myth are recognized in the face of overlapping difficulties, the tendency to minimize problems and to fill prestigious roles.

This article has the only purpose of popularization and does not intend to replace the work of good doctors. If you recognize yourself in what has been written, speak calmly with your doctor, who will show you the best solutions for your well-being and to improve the quality of life.