Private clinics in Dubai announced the introduction of a home service called “intravenous diphtheria”, which is a solution containing a group of vitamins, which is injected into a vein instead of eating and drinking.

Doctors warned that this service could cause health problems, pointing out that it is provided for purely commercial purposes.

Emirates Today contacted one of the centers that provide this service, and it turned out that it is represented by sending a nurse to the home, at 11:30 pm as a maximum, and giving an intravenous injection, which lasts about 45 minutes.

The center explained that the service was provided at a price starting at 513 dirhams, while an offer was made to get two sahur and reedy meals at a price of 750 dirhams.

He explained that the solution contains a group of vitamins that the body needs, or “cocktail”, most notably the “DC-B12” vitamins.

Family medicine consultant, Dr.Adel Sajwani, warned against resorting to taking vitamins through intravenous solutions, whether for the purpose of strengthening the immune system or as an alternative to eating and drinking through the mouth, stressing the need to obtain vitamins and minerals from natural vegetables and fruits.

He stressed that the most prominent risks that these solutions may cause are that they give the body manufactured vitamins, in high doses, that may cause poisoning, kidney stones, or kidney failure.

And he stressed the need to obtain nutrients and fluids, through natural sources, as they give the body what it needs in a healthy and safe way.

Family Medicine Consultant, Dr. Hamda Khansaheb, said that many clinics have resorted for some time to presenting what is called a “vitamin cocktail”, through an intravenous injection given in a period of time ranging from 20 minutes to a maximum of an hour, stressing that the solution should be given to specific cases Patients, who suffer from problems absorbing nutrients, or who suffer from severe deficiency of a certain type of vitamins, not healthy people.

She added that the so-called “intravenous suhoor solution” is nothing but a misleading name that does not completely substitute for eating a regular meal, especially for a person who is not sick, calling for reliance on healthy food to nourish the body.

And she confirmed giving this intravenous solution without evidence based on evidence and logical reasons.

She stated that the most prominent problems that may result from the body obtaining more than enough nutrients, as it must obtain its need of vitamins in specific quantities.

Mona Hashem, the lecturer in the Department of Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics, at the University of Sharjah, explained that there is no need to replace food and drink naturally with such intravenous solutions without any medical reason or excuse, and to supply the body with its nutrients through natural sources.

She pointed out that the prices promoted for this type of solution are very expensive, compared to what they offer.

And she stressed not to resort to it without a medical excuse that prevents its owner from obtaining sufficient vitamins from natural sources.

Physical effort and public health consultant, Dr. Osama Kamel Al-Lala, said that the so-called “venous suhoor” is nothing but a commercial idea. For profit, a person loses the pleasure of food that lies in the senses of smell and taste.

“This method is only suitable for people who suffer from diseases, as there is no single type of food that contains all the nutrients,” he stated.

He continued, “Healthy people should obtain the necessary minerals and vitamins from their natural sources.”

The prices offered by the service providers for a shot of vitamins are very expensive.





