Common myths about hypnosis dispelled in his Telegram-channel candidate of medical sciences, clinical psychologist, hypnologist, NLP master Denis Dolgov. According to him, often clients are afraid that during a hypnotherapy session they may be instilled with something against their will, and they are also afraid to remain forever in an altered state of consciousness.

Dolgov explained that it was impossible to force a person into a trance. “But what about the notorious gypsy hypnosis, you ask? Everything is built on the effect of surprise. Sudden sensory overload. A similar effect can be achieved if you suddenly blow up a firecracker next to someone, ”said the doctor. Therefore, such a trick simply will not work on a trained person.

In addition, during hypnosis it is impossible to force a person to do something to their own detriment. “The unconscious is vigilantly guarding your well-being and will immediately take you out of a trance,” the psychologist explained.

Dolgov also dispelled the misconception that a patient, having entered a trance, may never come out of it. He stressed that there had never been such cases in history.

The expert explained that trance is a natural physiological state of a person. “If you are passionately doing something (reading a book, watching a movie, doing creative work, just thinking deeply) and not noticing anything around, you are already in a light trance,” Dolgov said. Therefore, nothing threatens the patient during hypnotherapy sessions.

Earlier, Dolgov spoke about the right way to get out of the comfort zone. According to him, you need to bring something new into your life in a state of satisfaction and positive.