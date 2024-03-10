Clinical microbiology and the future between old and new challenges to face, first of all more effective healthcare'. This, in summary, is the message that comes from 51st edition of the national congress of Amcli Ets – Association of Italian clinical microbiologists, scheduled at the Rimini Palacongressi from 8 to 11 March. To the clinical microbiologists, who have come to the forefront of the news since 2020 with the explosion of the Sars-CoV2 (Covid) pandemic, best wishes and applause for their important contribution to combating the pandemic came directly from President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyenin a message addressed to the president Pierangelo Clerici. Thus began the 4 days of sessions and debates during which the contribution made by microbiologists in tackling and combating the Covid emergency was remembered and how this experience should not be lost in the new pandemic plan soon to be presented at the State-Regions Conference .

At the center of the Rimini event are the great challenges affecting Italian healthcare such as the prevention of upcoming threats caused by viral infections, the management of antibiotic resistance, innovation in the diagnosis and monitoring of infections in transplant patients also in light of new therapeutic possibilities, updates in the diagnosis and prognosis of sexually transmitted infections and, finally, current events on mycobacteria and malaria. Without forgetting the issues relating to the organization of services on a territorial basis and the impact that technological innovation on the one hand and artificial intelligence on the other will bring to the microbiologist profession. This year too, following the previous edition, 295 specialists from all over Italy have registered, of which 135 were hosted by Amcli. The number of posters published is also very rich, this year 456, 30% more than in 2023. Over 1,600 professionals were called to discuss various topics in seminars and symposiums, with over 24 meetings, 10 symposia and 4 pre-conference courses.

President Pierangelo Clerici in his speech he recalled how “in the last year 26 diagnostic paths have been completely revised, of which 4 are completely new, and 5 new guidelines of an operational and management nature have been published”. “We must fight tirelessly, for our part, against antimicrobial resistance – he specified -, and for this reason, together with other scientific societies, we have signed a document presented to the Prime Minister so that during the Italian Presidency of the G7, now underway, it will be as a priority public health problem in discussions between governments.” One strong criticism has been expressed regarding the opening of diagnostics via POCT (Point of care testing) to pharmacies. “With the excuse of the service pharmacy – said Clerici – the citizen will be able to find in a very respectable professional, but not with adequate training, someone who can carry out laboratory tests. It must be clear that the choice of the instrument, the training of the staff , remote control, quality checks, validation and reporting must be the responsibility of a clinical laboratory director and this must also apply to what will happen in community homes and hospitals, for over 9/10 of Italy as well empty boxes served solely to drain Pnrr resources”.

Among the topics addressed there was also an in-depth study on sexually transmitted infections which “today – he recalled Tiziana Lazzarotto, scientific director of Amcli and director of the UOC Microbiology of the Policlinico Sant'Orsola University of Bologna – represent a problem of great impact on the health, especially of young people. These infections predominantly affect men and women under 25 and those who do not use barrier devices during sexual intercourse or who have multiple sexual partners. Young women, if affected by some sexually transmitted diseases such as chlamydia and gonorrhea, can have very serious implications on their reproductive health.”

A focus was also dedicated to the virushepatitis E (Hev). According to WHO estimates – it emerged from the congress – every year 20 million HEV infections occur in the world, of which over 3 million generate acute forms of hepatitis and a number of deaths that can reach up to 80 thousand. It is the most frequent or second cause of acute viral hepatitis in many regions of Asia, the Middle East and Africa and the circulating genotype is n. 1. This genotype, which has humans as its only host, can cause serious complications in pregnant women. However, in countries with a high level of sanitation, the predominant Hev genotype is 3.

“Infections caused by HEV genotype 3 are considered zoonotic, as the main natural hosts are pigs, and the virus is transmitted to humans mainly following the consumption of undercooked meat – he explained Maria Rosaria Capobianchi, research consultant, Sacro Cuore Don Calabria Irccs Hospital, Negrar di Valpolicella (Verona) and member of the Amcli Working Group – or in close contact with farmed animals (pigs) or wild animals (wild boars) and with the processing of their meat. Severe disease occurs almost exclusively in immunosuppressed patients.”

As in past years the Association donated 10 thousand euros to the Opera Pia Sant'Antonio as a contribution to support the meritorious assistance that the structure has been providing for many years to the city's poor families. During the ceremony, the Opera Pia Sant'Antonio recalled how, thanks also to the contribution of Amcli and the support of the Rimini community, the Opera can support over 180 indigent families.