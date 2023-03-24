After the recent events by the death of a nurse in Moreloswho allegedly tried to perform a abdominal liposuction At the clinic where he worked, the owner of the establishment said through a video on social networks that the worker tried to perform the procedure on herself and died from the amounts of sedatives applied.

“Today at approximately 12 I was informed that one of my nurseswithout my authorization, or permission, with abuse of my trust, decided to have a autoliposuction, As a consequence of the drugs that she infiltrated, she suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest and passed away. We are very sorry for what happened to him,” said Rolando Samper, clinic owner.

However, the published video caused controversy in the networks because at the end it is heard that Doctor Rolando Samper emits a series of insults or high-sounding words referring to the situation of the death of the nurse.

They ask the Prosecutor’s Office to take the case with a gender perspective

One of the members of the Interdisciplinary Feminist Action Investigation Program (PIAFF) asked the Morelos State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) to investigate the death with the Gender Perspective Protocol, because “she is suspicious” of an explanation quickly and the affirmation that it was a self-liposuction, in addition to accusing her of breach of trust.